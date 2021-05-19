Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $2.70 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Scholar Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NYSE:BEDU opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. Bright Scholar Education has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $8.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.36). Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $124.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bright Scholar Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit