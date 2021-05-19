Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $2.70 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Scholar Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NYSE:BEDU opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. Bright Scholar Education has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $8.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.36). Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $124.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bright Scholar Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

