Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHF. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.22.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.45. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

