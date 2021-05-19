Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $50.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Brighthouse Financial traded as high as $49.96 and last traded at $49.66, with a volume of 6508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.31.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BHF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,336,000 after acquiring an additional 455,988 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,706,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,248,000 after purchasing an additional 70,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,328,000 after purchasing an additional 230,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $43,133,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,006,000 after buying an additional 28,699 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day moving average is $40.45.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

