Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $50.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Brighthouse Financial traded as high as $49.96 and last traded at $49.66, with a volume of 6508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.31.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BHF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,336,000 after acquiring an additional 455,988 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,706,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,248,000 after purchasing an additional 70,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,328,000 after purchasing an additional 230,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $43,133,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,006,000 after buying an additional 28,699 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day moving average is $40.45.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

