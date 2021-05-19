Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.15

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.15 and last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 53288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Britvic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

