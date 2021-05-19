Brokerages Anticipate Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.21). Agenus reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of AGEN stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,219,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,632. Agenus has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $929.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 367.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Agenus during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 53.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

