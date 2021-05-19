Brokerages Anticipate Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. Core Laboratories posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

NYSE:CLB traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.75. The stock had a trading volume of 920,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.50. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $15,174,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after buying an additional 29,875 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $864,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,617,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,408,000 after buying an additional 135,050 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 515,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after buying an additional 40,546 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

