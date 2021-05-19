Brokerages Anticipate Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $369.60 Million

Analysts expect Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) to report sales of $369.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cubic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $379.90 million and the lowest is $354.82 million. Cubic posted sales of $350.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cubic will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cubic.

Get Cubic alerts:

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.09 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair lowered Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cubic during the 1st quarter worth about $57,583,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cubic during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,525,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cubic during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,786,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cubic by 43.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,536,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,648,000 after buying an additional 465,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cubic during the fourth quarter worth $24,711,000.

Shares of CUB opened at $74.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.87 and a 200 day moving average of $67.51. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -575.00 and a beta of 0.89. Cubic has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $78.13.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Cubic’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cubic (CUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.