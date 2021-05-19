Brokerages Anticipate Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to Announce -$0.77 EPS

Equities analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to post ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.85) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings per share of ($0.96) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($3.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

ITCI stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.08. The company had a trading volume of 338,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,203. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.88.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $1,092,437.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,555,405.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $409,639.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,639.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $1,812,703. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,004,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,648,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,575,000 after buying an additional 626,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,768,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,642,000 after buying an additional 338,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

