Brokerages Anticipate PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will post $6.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.53 billion. PayPal reported sales of $5.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year sales of $25.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.30 billion to $26.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $31.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.50 billion to $32.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,961 shares of company stock worth $59,978,815. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,255,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.1% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 85.0% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.6% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.63. 7,119,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,829,922. The firm has a market cap of $287.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.63 and its 200 day moving average is $241.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal has a one year low of $140.02 and a one year high of $309.14.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

