Brokerages Anticipate Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to post sales of $43.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.70 million and the highest is $45.20 million. Phreesia posted sales of $33.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $184.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.10 million to $186.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $223.73 million, with estimates ranging from $215.30 million to $228.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.33. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $107,788.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $2,964,674.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,888 shares of company stock valued at $10,105,096 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Phreesia by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth $960,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

