Brokerages Anticipate PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) to Post -$0.58 EPS

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Analysts predict that PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) will report ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. PolyPid reported earnings of ($6.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.07) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PolyPid.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyPid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PolyPid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PolyPid by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the fourth quarter worth about $700,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PolyPid by 92.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 72,921 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the 4th quarter valued at about $931,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPD traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 98,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,952. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. PolyPid has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $19.45.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

