Brokerages Anticipate The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. The Children’s Place reported earnings of ($1.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $5.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.24. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLCE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth $589,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 278,633 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the first quarter worth $18,462,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth $8,638,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth $8,510,000.

The Children’s Place stock opened at $91.86 on Friday. The Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $97.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.00. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

