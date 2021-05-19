Brokerages Expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Diana Shipping reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Clarkson Capital raised their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diana Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.58.

Shares of NYSE DSX traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 22,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,331,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 346,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 461,300 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $4,172,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 231.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,389,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 969,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 896,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 19,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

