Brokerages Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.18 Per Share

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will report earnings per share of ($1.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.84). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($2.58). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.03) to ($2.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 41,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 18,975 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 862,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTA stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $48.16. 66,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,801. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $56.97. The stock has a market cap of $972.59 million, a P/E ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average of $47.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit