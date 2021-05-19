Brokerages Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will report earnings per share of ($1.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.84). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($2.58). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.03) to ($2.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 41,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 18,975 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 862,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTA stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $48.16. 66,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,801. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $56.97. The stock has a market cap of $972.59 million, a P/E ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average of $47.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

