Brokerages Expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $186.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will report $186.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $192.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $182.90 million. Helios Technologies reported sales of $119.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year sales of $752.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $749.06 million to $757.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $785.94 million, with estimates ranging from $756.50 million to $804.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Helios Technologies.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLIO traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.61. The company had a trading volume of 116,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,782. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.68 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.58. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $79.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helios Technologies (HLIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.