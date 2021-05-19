Brokerages Expect Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) will report ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.48). Rubius Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($2.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.96). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RUBY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In related news, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 210,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $6,090,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,822,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,321,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,016,000 after acquiring an additional 721,355 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $14,575,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,416,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,710,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,749,000 after purchasing an additional 436,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $26.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.37.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

