Brokerages Expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.43).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 19,302 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 320,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

TENX stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 68,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,416. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

