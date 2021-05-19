Brokerages Set Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Target Price at GBX 296.25

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 296.25 ($3.87).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.38) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, insider Pete Raby sold 27,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08), for a total transaction of £84,754.80 ($110,732.69).

LON MGAM traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 334 ($4.36). 225,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,625. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 317.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 303.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.42. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of GBX 195.72 ($2.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 350 ($4.57). The stock has a market cap of £953.14 million and a PE ratio of -42.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

