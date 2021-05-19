Brokerages Set Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target at $46.45

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.45.

Several brokerages recently commented on NPIFF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Northland Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotia Howard Weill reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $32.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.27. Northland Power has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $41.06.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

