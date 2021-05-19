Brokerages Set Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target at $120.50

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMCL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $133.65. 3,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $146.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.70 and a 200-day moving average of $123.41.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at about $833,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Omnicell during the first quarter worth about $2,344,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

