Brokerages Set Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Target Price at $120.50

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.50.
OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.
In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OMCL stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 153.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.70 and its 200 day moving average is $123.41. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $146.99.
Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
About Omnicell
Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.
