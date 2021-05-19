Brokerages Set Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Target Price at $120.50

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.50.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Omnicell by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 180,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMCL stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 153.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.70 and its 200 day moving average is $123.41. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $146.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.