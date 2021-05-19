Brokerages Set One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Target Price at $7.33

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Noble Financial raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised One Stop Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.63. 7,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,737. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $104.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.79 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.47.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other One Stop Systems news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $589,000.00. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 75.0% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

