Brokers Issue Forecasts for Burlington Stores, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) – Wedbush issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Burlington Stores in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.72 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.35.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $327.57 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $168.46 and a 12 month high of $339.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of -125.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.92.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,643,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,464,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after acquiring an additional 235,333 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 816.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 244,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,018,000 after acquiring an additional 217,705 shares during the period.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

