Brokers Issue Forecasts for InflaRx’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InflaRx in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.24). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for InflaRx’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. InflaRx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX opened at $2.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.56. InflaRx has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFRX. FMR LLC bought a new position in InflaRx in the 1st quarter worth about $9,609,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

