Brokers Issue Forecasts for Novanta Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novanta in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the technology company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. William Blair also issued estimates for Novanta’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOVT. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $134.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.72 and a beta of 1.09. Novanta has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $146.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Novanta by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,834,000 after buying an additional 129,606 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Novanta by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,513,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,113,000 after acquiring an additional 54,784 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Novanta by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,008,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,594,000 after acquiring an additional 70,162 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Novanta by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Novanta by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,109,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,359,000 after acquiring an additional 63,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $1,013,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,332,726.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,518,091.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,276 shares of company stock worth $3,034,077 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

