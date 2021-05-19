Brokers Issue Forecasts for Novanta Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novanta in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the technology company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. William Blair also issued estimates for Novanta’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOVT. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $134.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.72 and a beta of 1.09. Novanta has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $146.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Novanta by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,834,000 after buying an additional 129,606 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Novanta by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,513,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,113,000 after acquiring an additional 54,784 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Novanta by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,008,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,594,000 after acquiring an additional 70,162 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Novanta by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Novanta by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,109,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,359,000 after acquiring an additional 63,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $1,013,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,332,726.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,518,091.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,276 shares of company stock worth $3,034,077 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit