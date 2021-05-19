Brokers Offer Predictions for L Brands, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – Wedbush issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of L Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.69 per share for the year. Wedbush also issued estimates for L Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on L Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of LB opened at $69.49 on Monday. L Brands has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $71.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.11.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LB. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $187,393,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $181,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of L Brands by 687.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,588,000 after buying an additional 2,689,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $92,467,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of L Brands by 1,689.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,164,000 after buying an additional 1,528,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

