Brokers Set Expectations for Vroom, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Vroom in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.50). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.93) EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vroom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Shares of VRM opened at $41.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.15. Vroom has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 6,705.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 35,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $1,574,131.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,835,546.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $1,037,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,991.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,526,997 shares of company stock valued at $56,719,374 in the last 90 days.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

