Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) is Bar Harbor Trust Services’ 7th Largest Position

Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 3.1% of Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 146,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 41,896 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 920,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,940,000 after acquiring an additional 20,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAM. Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

NYSE BAM traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.12. 74,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,988. The company has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,335.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average is $41.78. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $49.86.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

