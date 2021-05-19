Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) & Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) and Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.7% of Brookfield Property REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Brookfield Property REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Brookfield Property REIT has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Credit Real Estate has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Property REIT and Colony Credit Real Estate’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property REIT $1.56 billion 0.45 $432.88 million N/A N/A Colony Credit Real Estate $97.68 million 12.29 -$414.51 million ($0.36) -25.69

Brookfield Property REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Credit Real Estate.

Dividends

Brookfield Property REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Colony Credit Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Colony Credit Real Estate pays out -111.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Property REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Colony Credit Real Estate has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Brookfield Property REIT and Colony Credit Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Colony Credit Real Estate 0 2 1 0 2.33

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Property REIT and Colony Credit Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property REIT 12.55% 8.77% 1.20% Colony Credit Real Estate -232.33% 6.05% 1.77%

Summary

Brookfield Property REIT beats Colony Credit Real Estate on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Property REIT Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. in June 2018. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

