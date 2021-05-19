Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.39.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. R. F. Lafferty reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.55. 12,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,806. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -77.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

