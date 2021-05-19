Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.820-1.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27 billion-$2.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bruker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.20. 15,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,094. Bruker has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $71.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.38, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.19%.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

