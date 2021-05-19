Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Receives $34.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMTC. Boenning Scattergood lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

BMTC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,303. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.57 million, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.34.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.54 million. Research analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter valued at $21,954,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,859,000 after acquiring an additional 216,052 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 309,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116,826 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $5,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 65,575 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

