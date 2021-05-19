BTIG Research Reiterates Neutral Rating for Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF)

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Leaf Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

LEAF stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Leaf Group has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $302.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.90.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Leaf Group had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEAF. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leaf Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Leaf Group by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Leaf Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Leaf Group in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Leaf Group by 1,413,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the wall art, home dÃ©cor, and tech and apparel accessories categories.

