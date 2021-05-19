Burger Swap (BURGER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $97.45 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for $8.07 or 0.00020447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Burger Swap has traded 37.4% lower against the US dollar. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $97.45 million and approximately $40.19 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00076210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00016764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.08 or 0.01173351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00057328 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,825.99 or 0.09694384 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,451,423 coins and its circulating supply is 12,076,423 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

