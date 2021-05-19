BUX Token (BUX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $421,823.00

BUX Token (CURRENCY:BUX) traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 19th. One BUX Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BUX Token has traded 43.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BUX Token has a market capitalization of $15.12 million and approximately $421,823.00 worth of BUX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00075861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00016299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.52 or 0.01186148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00056192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,761.71 or 0.09752367 BTC.

BUX Token Coin Profile

BUX is a coin. It was first traded on January 12th, 2019. BUX Token’s total supply is 76,384,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 coins. BUX Token’s official message board is getbux.com/blog . BUX Token’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BUX Token is https://reddit.com/r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BUX Token is getbux.com/bux-crypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockport is a social crypto exchange based on a hybrid-decentralized architecture. It allows users to trade on multiple public exchanges while keeping their own private keys. BPT tokens are ERC-20 tokens based on Ethereum. They allow users to copy or follow other members' trading activities. The Blockport Token (BPT) has moved from Ethereum to the Binance Smart Chain and Blockport renamed into BUX (BUX) BUX is an European neobroker and has been making it easy and affordable for Europeans to do more with their money since 2014. By taking down the barriers to the financial markets and disrupting the trading experience, we’re helping new generations of investors and traders to discover the world of the financial markets. BUX’s flagship platform, BUX Zero, is making commission-free investing more accessible and allows users to invest in the brands and companies they care about. BUX Zero is currently available in the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, France and Belgium. The full range of BUX products, including BUX Crypto and BUX X, are available across 9 countries in Europe. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, the company is backed by Holtzbrinck Ventures, Velocity Capital, Orange Growth Capital and Initial Capital. “

Buying and Selling BUX Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BUX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

