Byron Wayne Milstead Sells 294 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $13,632.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,051.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Byron Wayne Milstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, May 2nd, Byron Wayne Milstead sold 290 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $14,589.90.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.00, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,917,000 after buying an additional 1,817,193 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,511.7% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,914,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,710,000 after buying an additional 1,795,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,123,000 after buying an additional 1,602,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,004,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 718.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,706,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,836,000 after buying an additional 1,498,178 shares during the last quarter.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

