CAE (NYSE:CAE) Trading Down 5.8%

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE)’s share price dropped 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.02 and last traded at $28.19. Approximately 6,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 411,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.92.

CAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.10.

Get CAE alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of CAE by 1,518.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CAE in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in CAE in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CAE (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.