CAE (NYSE:CAE) Trading Down 5.8%

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE)’s share price dropped 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.02 and last traded at $28.19. Approximately 6,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 411,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.92.
CAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.10.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.59.
About CAE (NYSE:CAE)
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.
