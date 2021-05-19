Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys 497 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 8.9% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $57,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $264.55 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $164.97 and a 52 week high of $277.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.36.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.