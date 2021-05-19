Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.6% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daniels&Tansey LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 281,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 274,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,199,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,468,000 after purchasing an additional 379,697 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.59. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

