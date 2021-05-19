CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.08. CalAmp posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $81.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 30.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

CAMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CalAmp by 5,641.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 43.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

