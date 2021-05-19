Calidus Resources Limited (ASX:CAI) Insider David Reeves Purchases 133,750 Shares

Calidus Resources Limited (ASX:CAI) insider David Reeves purchased 133,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$53,500.00 ($38,214.29).

David Reeves also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Calidus Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, May 4th, David Reeves purchased 1,500,000 shares of Calidus Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$600,000.00 ($428,571.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 13.24 and a current ratio of 13.26.

Calidus Resources Limited engages in the exploration and exploitation of gold minerals in Australia. Its flagship property is the Warrawoona Gold project covering an area of approximately 780 square kilometers located in the East Pilbara district of the Pilbara Goldfield in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Calidus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calidus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.