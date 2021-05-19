Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CALT traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.25. 249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,800. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.14. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.43 million and a P/E ratio of -20.21.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

