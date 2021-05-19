Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $9.69

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.69, but opened at $9.15. Canaan shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 24,458 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 4.05.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,159,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,782,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 146,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 97,571 shares during the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

