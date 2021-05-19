Canaccord Genuity Boosts The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$82.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the bank’s stock.

BNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$75.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$86.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$78.64.

Shares of BNS opened at C$79.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$78.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$71.63. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$50.17 and a twelve month high of C$80.34.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.96 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.6300008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 67.62%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

