Canaccord Genuity Trims Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Target Price to $125.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.67% from the company’s current price.

BYND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.05.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $104.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.11 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $99.86 and a one year high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $690,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,022. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at $28,656,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

