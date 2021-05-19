Canaccord Genuity Trims K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Target Price to C$11.25

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.80% from the stock’s current price.

KNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities set a C$11.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.29.

Shares of CVE:KNT remained flat at $C$7.99 during trading on Wednesday. 337,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$8.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48.

In related news, Director Robert Stuart Angus sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,311,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,832,957.50.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

