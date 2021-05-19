Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Canacol Energy traded as low as C$3.22 and last traded at C$3.26, with a volume of 58008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.30.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.68. The company has a market cap of C$583.42 million and a PE ratio of -90.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.10.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$83.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$75.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

