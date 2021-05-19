Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Raised to C$60.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.94.

Shares of TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$57.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.98. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a one year low of C$42.22 and a one year high of C$58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

