Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $132.94

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$132.94 and last traded at C$132.86, with a volume of 292845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$132.53.

Several brokerages have commented on CM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday. CSFB upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$132.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$126.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$116.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The firm had revenue of C$4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.84 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.8600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total value of C$1,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$284,260. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total transaction of C$4,481,291.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,611,345.51. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,895 shares of company stock worth $7,433,702.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

