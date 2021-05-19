Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Cut to C$96.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$480.00 to C$96.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.95.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $77.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.17. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $80.46.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 105,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,776,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

